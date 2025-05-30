Craig Clay Sells 11,022 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) insider Craig Clay sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $595,518.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,750,495.44. This trade represents a 7.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DFIN opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.66. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $71.01.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $201.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.47 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

DFIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $323,000. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,698,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.7% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

