Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,511 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,210,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693,636 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,975,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,019 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,938,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,538,000 after acquiring an additional 511,607 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,264,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,531,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,614,000 after acquiring an additional 81,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Argus lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $33.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 6.45%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $155.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 21,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $574,672.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,373 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,263.86. This represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

