Short Interest in BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Declines By 56.2%

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the April 30th total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Trading Up 0.6%

NCBDY stock opened at C$16.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$14.39. BANDAI NAMCO has a 12 month low of C$8.83 and a 12 month high of C$17.91.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Digital Business, Toys and Hobby Business, IP Production Business, and Amusement Business. It offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery products, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, consumer electronics, stationery and visual products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, robot toys, prizes, and other products; and contract services for inspecting and testing.

