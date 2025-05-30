Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 15,218 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,218 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of SCHD opened at $26.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $29.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $68.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

