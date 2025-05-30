Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $684,000 in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Priority Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Priority Technology by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Priority Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Priority Technology from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised Priority Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTH opened at $8.25 on Friday. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $12.47. The company has a market cap of $657.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Priority Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $224.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marietta Davis sold 9,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $68,106.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,481.92. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business (B2B) Payments, and Enterprise Payments. It offers SMB payments processing solutions for B2C transactions through independent sales organizations, financial institutions, independent software vendors, and other referral partners through its MX product suite, which includes MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing.

