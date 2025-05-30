Short Interest in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Declines By 56.5%

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the April 30th total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,312,000 after acquiring an additional 617,216 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in QuinStreet by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 946,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,827,000 after acquiring an additional 605,500 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,152,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in QuinStreet by 213.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 714,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,746,000 after acquiring an additional 486,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,203,000. 97.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QNST opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.82 and a beta of 0.79. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $26.27.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $269.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.36 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $32.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

