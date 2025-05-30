Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 82.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 51,056 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 25,818 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. DMC Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 15,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $88.65 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $76.87 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 16.47%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Southern from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total value of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. The trade was a 23.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

