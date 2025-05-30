Short Interest in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Increases By 159.1%

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 159.1% from the April 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 183,074 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $3,341,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,116 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $90.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.36. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $80.66 and a 1-year high of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2159 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

