GTS Securities LLC Takes Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 862 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLD. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TopBuild in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on TopBuild from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.22.

NYSE:BLD opened at $281.58 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $266.26 and a twelve month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.56. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.98, for a total transaction of $540,483.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,036.86. This represents a 19.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

