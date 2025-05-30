GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,141 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TBBK. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBBK. Wall Street Zen cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TBBK opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.31. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $65.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $175.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.88 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 30.97%. Equities analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.