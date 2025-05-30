Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) President Brian Richard Hole Sells 2,807 Shares

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) President Brian Richard Hole sold 2,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.49, for a total transaction of $369,092.43. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,588,552.52. This represents a 2.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brian Richard Hole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Brian Richard Hole sold 2,893 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $386,851.96.

Willis Lease Finance Stock Down 0.1%

WLFC stock opened at $131.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $235.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.50.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $157.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.00 million. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 20.62%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.85%.

Institutional Trading of Willis Lease Finance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M3F Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 534,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,397,000 after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,154,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after buying an additional 10,436 shares during the period. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 18,519 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 34,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

