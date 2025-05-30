Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ (RCKT) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital raised their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.46.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $2.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.05. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, insider Kinnari Patel purchased 21,099 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.70 per share, with a total value of $99,165.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 26,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,837.80. This represents a 371.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aaron Ondrey sold 7,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.29, for a total value of $39,616.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,848.50. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,995,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,820,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,004,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $32,267,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.