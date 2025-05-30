Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Director Sells 6,159 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Director Alexandra M. Costello sold 6,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.55, for a total value of C$428,378.77.
TC Energy Price Performance
TRP stock opened at C$68.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 237.62. The stock has a market cap of C$70.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of C$46.07 and a 52-week high of C$70.97.
TC Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.37%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About TC Energy
TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.
