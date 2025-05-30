Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.

Wacker Neuson Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $26.94 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment in Germany, Austria, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company provides internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; rammers; vibratory plates; rollers for soil compaction; demolition and light products; generators; pumps; and heaters.

