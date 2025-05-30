Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decline of 66.4% from the April 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days.
Wacker Neuson Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $26.94 on Friday. Wacker Neuson has a 12-month low of $20.31 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.74.
Wacker Neuson Company Profile
