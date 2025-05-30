E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after Wall Street Zen upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Approximately 6,389,821 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 147% from the previous session’s volume of 2,585,833 shares.The stock last traded at $3.21 and had previously closed at $3.20.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ETWO. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of E2open Parent from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.10 to $3.30 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on E2open Parent from $2.60 to $2.30 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.78.

In other E2open Parent news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 30,607,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $98,251,137.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in E2open Parent by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of E2open Parent by 5.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 123,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in E2open Parent in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in E2open Parent by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 13,489 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.55.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 4.38% and a negative net margin of 74.63%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.01 million. As a group, research analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

