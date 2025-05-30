Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vycor Medical, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vycor Medical Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Vycor Medical stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08. Vycor Medical has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

Vycor Medical (OTCMKTS:VYCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter.

Vycor Medical Company Profile

Vycor Medical, Inc designs, develops, and markets neurological medical devices and therapies in the United States and Europe. It operates through two segments: Vycor Medical and NovaVision. The Vycor Medical segment provides devices for neurosurgery comprising ViewSite Brain Access System, a retraction and access system for brain and spine surgeries.

