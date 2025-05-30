Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Mark C. Thurmond Sells 2,483 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) CEO Mark C. Thurmond sold 2,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $80,573.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,727 shares in the company, valued at $2,359,991.15. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB opened at $32.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $49.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -107.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TENB. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Tenable from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tenable from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenable

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,950,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,330,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 647.5% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 918,235 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,947,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,234,000 after purchasing an additional 708,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 47.6% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,031,000 after buying an additional 544,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization’s IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

