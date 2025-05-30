Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Lifted by First County Bank CT

First County Bank CT lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of First County Bank CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,365.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 18,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $171.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $272.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.73 and a 200 day moving average of $172.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

