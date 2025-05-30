Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,285 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 6,002.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 706,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after purchasing an additional 694,983 shares during the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 123,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after purchasing an additional 24,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $65.50 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income stock opened at $56.34 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2685 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.73%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

