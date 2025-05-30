Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stock Position Reduced by Benchmark Wealth Management LLC

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,126 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 14.4% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $29,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,680,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,133,000 after acquiring an additional 178,595 shares during the period. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $413.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.