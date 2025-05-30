AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 3,678 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,678 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after acquiring an additional 520,113 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 67,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 130,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,856,000 after buying an additional 17,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,961,000 after buying an additional 38,054 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.09 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $45.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

