FC Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of FC Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. FC Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.62.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.