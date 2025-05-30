Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Raised to “Buy” at Argus

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday,Finviz reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,727.75.

Markel Group Stock Up 0.6%

Insider Activity at Markel Group

Markel Group stock opened at $1,910.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,831.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,808.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,491.03 and a twelve month high of $2,063.68. The company has a market capitalization of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84.

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total transaction of $167,529.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 632 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,430.08. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Markel Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Markel Group by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Markel Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

