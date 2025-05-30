Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Baring Financial LLC

Baring Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 175,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,044 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Baring Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $5,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 680,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,675,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,911,000 after purchasing an additional 171,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tableaux LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $598,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $33.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.90. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $34.23.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.