Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.25. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $132.57.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Prologis from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Prologis from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Prologis from $128.00 to $117.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.42.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

