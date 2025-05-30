Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 254 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Howard Financial Services LTD. cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,166,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 2,140.3% in the fourth quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $458.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.73 billion, a PE ratio of 899.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $402.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $474.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,165 shares in the company, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.00, for a total value of $4,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,500. This trade represents a 20.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock worth $79,162,548 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.