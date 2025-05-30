Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 507 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $185.40 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $327.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.25, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

