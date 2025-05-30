Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $286,000 Stock Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after purchasing an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after purchasing an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after purchasing an additional 529,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,717,000 after purchasing an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at GE Aerospace
In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE Aerospace Stock Performance
NYSE GE opened at $244.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a twelve month low of $150.20 and a twelve month high of $246.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.17.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
