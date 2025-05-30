Top Cybersecurity Stocks To Follow Now – May 29th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Fortinet, and Motorola Solutions are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop and provide products and services—such as firewalls, encryption, threat detection and response—to protect networks, systems and data from cyber attacks. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to a fast-growing sector driven by rising digital threats, stricter data-privacy regulations and the ongoing shift to cloud and remote computing. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $171.18. 14,897,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,781,844. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $8.03 on Thursday, reaching $460.80. 1,509,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,111,247. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $400.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.00. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The company has a market cap of $114.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 903.19, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded down $1.46 on Thursday, reaching $112.31. 3,838,018 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,144,578. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.62. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

PANW traded down $4.50 on Thursday, reaching $183.30. 1,538,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,574,611. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $178.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.22. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $142.01 and a 52-week high of $208.39. The company has a market cap of $122.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.28, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02.

SentinelOne (S)

SentinelOne, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

S stock traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,267,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,104,233. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.71.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,556,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,919,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $114.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.41.

Motorola Solutions (MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

MSI stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,892. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.98. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $356.77 and a 12 month high of $507.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.92.

