Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.42, but opened at $15.08. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 163,688 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BBVA

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $88.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.4439 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. This is a boost from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 39.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 889.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 101,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 91,201 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 290.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 17,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 104.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 181,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 92,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

(Get Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.