Tompkins Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Tompkins Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in AutoZone by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital set a $3,763.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,054.52.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In related news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,940. The trade was a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $3,685.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,697.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,462.70. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,728.97 and a 12 month high of $3,916.81.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

