Baring Financial LLC Buys 3,800 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Baring Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 1.9% of Baring Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $128.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.50 and a 200 day moving average of $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.