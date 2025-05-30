Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 173 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Dodds Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $592.78 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $484.00 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The company has a market cap of $589.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $582.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

