Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Buys 20,000 Shares of Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,396.00.
Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio acquired 400 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$687.24.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Anthony Degiglio bought 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,568.00.
- On Monday, May 19th, Michael Anthony Degiglio purchased 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.44 per share, with a total value of C$7,193.25.
Village Farms International Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a P/E ratio of -116.00. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$25.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58.
About Village Farms International
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
