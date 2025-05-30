iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Exeter Financial LLC

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,334 shares during the period. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF were worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS ICSH opened at $50.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF has a 12-month low of $50.29 and a 12-month high of $50.77.

About iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond Active ETF

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

