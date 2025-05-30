Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,360.00.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

MRG.UN opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.27. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.53. The stock has a market cap of C$683.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

