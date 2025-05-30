Insider Buying: Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Purchases 1,300 Shares of Stock

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Keith Robertson acquired 1,300 shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$17.20 per share, with a total value of C$22,360.00.
MRG.UN opened at C$18.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$17.27. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$14.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.53. The stock has a market cap of C$683.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.80.
