Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 439.3% in May

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Xcelerate Stock Performance

XCRT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.

About Xcelerate

Xcelerate Inc acquires engineering/patents and applies to early-stage medical technology companies. The company engages in the formulation, packaging and marketing of consumer health and beauty, and clinically tested skin care products; development of artificial intelligence and virtual health technology to assist patients; owning and licensing the rights to various forms of medical equipment.

