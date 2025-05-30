Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT) Short Interest Up 439.3% in May

Xcelerate Inc. (OTCMKTS:XCRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,300 shares, a growth of 439.3% from the April 30th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Xcelerate Stock Performance
XCRT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Xcelerate has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.05.
About Xcelerate
