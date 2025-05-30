YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF) Short Interest Update

YouGov plc (OTCMKTS:YUGVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 333,900 shares, an increase of 299.4% from the April 30th total of 83,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3,339.0 days.

YouGov Price Performance

Shares of YUGVF opened at $4.16 on Friday. YouGov has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $10.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.70.

YouGov Company Profile

Featured Articles

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

