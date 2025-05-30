Parallel Advisors LLC Has $6.78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 34,615.3% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,487,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,252,265,000 after buying an additional 5,471,634 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $970,862,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $458,461,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $413.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $379.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.39. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $316.14 and a 12 month high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

