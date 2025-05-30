Insider Buying: Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO) Insider Buys 600 Shares of Stock

Ondo InsurTech Plc (LON:ONDO – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Withington acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £150 ($202.46).

Kevin Withington also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ondo InsurTech alerts:

On Monday, April 14th, Kevin Withington sold 49,429 shares of Ondo InsurTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £15,817.28 ($21,348.74).

Ondo InsurTech Stock Performance

ONDO stock opened at GBX 24.30 ($0.33) on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 30.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 33.96. The company has a market capitalization of £30.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 0.85. Ondo InsurTech Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 44 ($0.59).

Ondo InsurTech Company Profile

Ondo InsurTech Plc is a world-leading provider of claims prevention technology for home insurers. Ondo’s focus is on the global scale-up of LeakBot, technology that prevents water damage claims in homes. Water damage is the single biggest cause of home insurance claims, accounting for $17 billion annually in the USA and UK combined.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ondo InsurTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondo InsurTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.