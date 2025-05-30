Baring Financial LLC Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Baring Financial LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Baring Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Walmart by 74.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 16,160 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the period. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 68.5% in the first quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the first quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,591 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Kera Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 17.3% during the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMT. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective (up from $97.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, February 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.94.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $97.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $93.26. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $105.30. The company has a market cap of $776.43 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,166,630.71. The trade was a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,334 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,864. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

