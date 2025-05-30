Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%

Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

