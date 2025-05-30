Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 92.7% from the April 30th total of 53,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 390,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Zurich Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5%
Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $36.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.54 and a 200 day moving average of $32.38.
About Zurich Insurance Group
