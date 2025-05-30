Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Yeahka Limited (OTCMKTS:YHEKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,400 shares, a decrease of 86.4% from the April 30th total of 516,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Yeahka Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YHEKF opened at $0.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.10. Yeahka has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Yeahka Company Profile

Yeahka Limited, an investment holding company, provides payment and business services to merchants and consumers in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-stop payment services, which include app-based and traditional payment services. The company also provides merchant solutions, including Software as a Service (SaaS) digital solutions, precision marketing services, and fintech services; and in-store e-commerce services.

