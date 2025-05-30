Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Insider Sustainable Capital Ltd Sells 4,000 Shares

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.60, for a total transaction of C$14,400.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Geodrill alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,100 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.61, for a total transaction of C$50,950.35.

On Monday, May 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 89,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total transaction of C$330,427.86.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 421,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.55, for a total transaction of C$1,495,260.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 23,500 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.66, for a total value of C$86,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 106,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.73, for a total value of C$397,991.00.

On Monday, May 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 117,600 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.32, for a total value of C$390,432.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.00, for a total value of C$18,900.00.

On Friday, March 7th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31.

On Monday, March 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 29,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.18, for a total transaction of C$94,303.44.

Geodrill Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of GEO stock opened at C$3.47 on Friday. Geodrill Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$116.53 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill ( TSE:GEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.