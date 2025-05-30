Legacy Solutions LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Legacy Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Legacy Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 117,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,439,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 206.2% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:USMV opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.34 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.