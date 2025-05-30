Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC now owns 521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $667.00 price objective (up previously from $650.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total value of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total value of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,759,736.32. The trade was a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,075 shares of company stock worth $7,305,942 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $403.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $390.50 and a 12 month high of $627.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $501.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

