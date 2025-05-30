Tompkins Financial Corp Purchases 619 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $5,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,228,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,782,521,000 after acquiring an additional 538,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,883,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,765,317,000 after purchasing an additional 327,637 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 132.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,121,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,309 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at $1,196,258,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,422,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,953,000 after buying an additional 655,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director Martha A. Tirinnanzi sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $70,312.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at $801,599.86. This trade represents a 8.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,579 shares of company stock worth $584,818 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $178.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.46. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.79 and a 1 year high of $179.44. The company has a market capitalization of $102.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

