L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.2% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 26,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,873 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $243.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.09 and a 12 month high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.09. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,325 shares in the company, valued at $6,204,625. The trade was a 7.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $718,228.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,122. This represents a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,961 shares of company stock worth $1,585,297. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $285.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $198.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.56.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

