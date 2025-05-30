John Alan Young Acquires 1,565 Shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) Stock

Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) Director John Alan Young bought 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $13,646.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 72,448 shares in the company, valued at $631,746.56. This trade represents a 2.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

John Alan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, John Alan Young purchased 100 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $895.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, John Alan Young bought 1,050 shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,342.50.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Price Performance

Lucky Strike Entertainment stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.07. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $14.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -861.14 and a beta of 0.80.

Lucky Strike Entertainment Dividend Announcement

Lucky Strike Entertainment ( NYSE:LUCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Lucky Strike Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lucky Strike Entertainment will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Lucky Strike Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -314.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Lucky Strike Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F.

Featured Stories

