Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06, RTT News reports. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Phreesia updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $24.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.24. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 3,944 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $94,064.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 221,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,451.30. This trade represents a 1.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 1,827 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $50,169.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,608.86. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,208 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 0.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 262.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 208.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

